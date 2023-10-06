Breakthrough in Garda rosters row as ‘significant compromise’ tentatively agreed

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has been at odds with the GRA over rosters for several months. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Planned industrial action by rank and file gardaí, including a one-day strike in all but name next month, may be averted after a tentative deal was agreed by Garda management and the four Garda staff associations.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA), Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), Association of Garda Superintendents and Association of Chief Superintendents met senior Garda management at Garda Headquarters on Friday.

They have agreed a compromise – around the reintroduction of pre-pandemic rosters next month – though the full executives of each association must now each consider the proposal and accept or reject it.

The rosters dispute centres on a decision by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to end the Garda force’s pandemic rosters on November 6th and revert to pre-pandemic rosters on that date.

That move has been vehemently opposed by the GRA, which represents almost 11,000 rank and file gardaí in a near 14,000 strong force. The association was refusing to engage in any negotiations to draw up new rosters for the Garda unless the November 6th deadline for pandemic rosters ending was removed.

For his part, Mr Harris refused to move on that decision and has been at odds with the GRA for months over the issue.

However, talks on Friday between the four Garda staff associations and Garda management resulted in a proposed compromise being struck. It would involve frontline Garda members who make up “core” units – meaning on-street policing – remaining on pandemic rosters after November 6th and pending agreement on new rosters for the Garda force. Other, noncore parts of the Garda organisation would revert to pre-pandemic rosters from November 6th.

If the GRA executive agrees to the move, it would result in the cancellation of six further days of action, including refusing to work voluntary overtime over the next four Tuesdays. The GRA had also planned to ignore the reintroduction of the pre-pandemic roster on November 6th and to instead continue to work the pandemic roster. The rank and file gardaí who make up the GRA membership also planned to withdraw their service on November 10th, a strike in all but name.

The representatives of all four Garda staff associations who were at the meeting with senior Garda management in Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, on Friday must now take the proposal to their respective association executives.

If the four executives of the associations accept the compromise thrashed out at Friday’s meeting, the GRA’s planned actions would be cancelled and substantive talks could begin to draw up new Garda rosters for the years ahead.