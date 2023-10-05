More than 1,350 lines of inquiry opened as Creeslough anniversary approaches

Sympathies were shared from across the world with the tight-knit rural community following the tragedy

More than 1,000 lines of inquiry and 900 statements have been taken by gardaí since an explosion at a service station killed 10 people a year ago.

Four men, three women and three young people, ranging in ages from five to 59, died in the explosion at a service station in the Co Donegal village of Creeslough on October 7th, 2022.

Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe, Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, Jessica Gallagher, Martin McGill, James O’Flaherty, Martina Martin, Hugh Kelly and 14-year-old Leona Harper were all killed in the explosion.

A rescue and recovery effort involved emergency services and members of the community, including a digger driver who was praised by Government Ministers and the victims’ families.

Sympathies were shared from across the world with the tight-knit rural community.

Gardaí previously said the incident was being treated as a tragic accident, with a gas leak believed to be one theory.

As the first anniversary of the tragedy approaches, An Garda Síochána said its investigation was continuing “as expeditiously as possible, in the circumstances” to ensure that the circumstances around the tragedy are “professionally investigated”.

Gardaí said they had opened more than 1,350 lines of inquiry and taken in excess of 900 statements.

The investigation is being co-ordinated from Milford Garda station, with support from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI), Garda Síochána Analysis Service (GSAS) and Garda Technical Bureau.

The Garda is being assisted by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) and the Norwegian company DNV, which specialises in investigating and testing energy systems.

A family liaison team with a dedicated family liaison officer remains in place for each of the victims’ families, gardaí said.

– PA