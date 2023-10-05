Long-standing October temperature record could be broken on Saturday

An extremely unusual October warm spell, with temperatures 10 degrees above normal for the time of year, will occur this weekend. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien/The Irish Times

An Irish temperature record that has stood for 115 years may be broken on Saturday.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Ireland in the month of October was 25.2 degrees. It was recorded at Clongowes Wood on October 3rd 1908.



The warm spell will start on Saturday and last until Tuesday.

The Indian summer is being caused by warm air from North Africa, coupled with a high pressure area over France and Spain. The hurricane season has also brought warm temperatures to parts of northern Europe.

The warm air will also linger at night with night time temperatures not falling below 14 degrees in many places.

Saturday looks to be the warmest day of the weekend with temperatures forecast to reach 23 or 24 degrees in the east of the country.

Met Éireann forecaster Deirdre Lowe said the chances of temperature records being broken will depend on how much sunshine there is on Saturday.

The warmest temperatures will be experienced in Leinster, the midlands and Munster. Sunday and Monday will see highs of 22 degrees.