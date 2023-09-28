Your morning briefing: Sinn Féin extends poll lead; TikTok uncovers ‘covert influence operation’ targeting Ireland

IrelandMorning Briefing

With 18 months at most to go before the next general election, Sinn Féin has maintained its clear lead over Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Thu Sep 28 2023 - 07:01

Sinn Féin has extended its lead over its rivals and remains on course to be comfortably the largest party in the next Dáil, according to the latest Irish Times/Ipsos opinion poll.

With 18 months at most to go before the next general election, Sinn Féin now leads Fianna Fáil by 14 points and Fine Gael by 16, after today’s poll shows the party recovering from a fall-off in support seen during the first half of the year.

In the first half of this year TikTok removed 2,165 videos posted from Ireland for violating its 'harmful misinformation' policy. Photograph: iStock

  • TikTok discovers ‘covert influence operation’ targeting Ireland: Video-sharing service TikTok dismantled a “covert influence operation” network dedicated to targeting users in Ireland with “divisive” content to “intensify social conflict”, the company has disclosed.
  • Cork drugs haul: Three more men arrested after cocaine worth €157m seized from ship: A further three men have been arrested as part of an investigation into a cargo ship which was impounded off the coast of Cork this week and found to contain a large quantity of cocaine.
  • Moneypoint power station to be kept open until 2029 despite emissions concerns: The coal-burning Moneypoint power station in Co Clare is to be kept open until 2029 because electricity produced there may be needed to maintain the security of national supplies despite the high level of carbon emissions it releases.
  • Storm Agnes causes flooding and damage as thousands left without power: Thousands of people were left without power on Wednesday as Storm Agnes caused flooding, disruption to public transport and significant structural damage as it swept across the country.
  • Ireland’s weather today: After Storm Agnes swept over the country yesterday, this morning will see a mix of cloud and clear spells. Rain will develop from the west during the morning and will move across the country through the afternoon and evening, turning heavy and possibly thundery at times. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.
  • Happening today: The Garda Commissioner will meet the Policing Authority as the roster row rumbles on, details from Census 2022 on disability, health and carers will be published and the Public Accounts Committee will discuss housing with representatives from Nama.

Migrants wait to board a ship to be transported to other cities, on the Italian island of Lampedusa. Photograph: Zakaria Abdelkafi/ AFP

Party Support

Sinn Féin is in the low to mid-30s; Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael both hovering around the 20 per cent mark. Illustration: Paul Scott

Opinion poll analysis: Parties big and small being squeezed by Sinn Féin juggernaut: Repeat of current coalition seems unlikely as combined support of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens now at 41%As you were, so. The first Irish Times/Ipsos poll of the autumn political season shows political support returning to its pre-summer trend. That, in summary, is a comfortable lead for Sinn Féin in the low to mid-30s; Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael both hovering around the 20 per cent mark; the smaller parties being squeezed; and Independents maintaining their strong, highly localised brands.

  • Grassroots climate action driven by bold artistic endeavour: Even on the warmest west of Ireland days, there’s always a windy gap at a sports event where a geansaí or jumper is essential. For so many spectators, supporting a local team is a test of good circulation, and the quality of one’s anorak.

Road safety and speed limits

Sir, – In an interesting debate on road safety, psychologist Dr Mick O’Connell (opposing the motion) refers to a study of the effect of 20m/ph (about 32.2 km/h) speed limits in Belfast which showed no statistically significant reduction in collisions, a point which the Queen’s University Belfast press office stressed when the study was released last November (“The Debate: Will lower speed limits reduce road deaths? A safety campaigner vs a psychologist”, Opinion & Analysis, September 26th).

Since then, Dr O’Connell is not the only person to use this study to argue against low urban speed limits.

However, the study also shows that there was no statistically significant change in traffic speeds: either there was negligible enforcement or congestion had already kept the speeds low.

Thus the study has absolutely nothing to say about the effect of reducing traffic speeds on safety. It’s a bit like a pharmaceutical experiment where the patients don’t take the pills and don’t get better.

Dr BRENDAN HALPIN, Department of Sociology, University of Limerick.

  • Inside Politics: University Challenge: how will the Government deal with the Supreme Court’s order to reform Seanad elections?

