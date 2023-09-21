How new CSO data can be used to compare housing provision across electoral areas

Key data from Census 2022 was published by the Central Statistics Office on Thursday. Photograph: The Irish Times

Nearly half (47 per cent) of 18,837 households are private rentals in the Pembroke area of south Dublin, where the median price of a home purchased in 2021 was €880,000 – the highest of any local electoral area in the State.

Just 404 households (two per cent) rent from the local authority and 270 lease from voluntary or co-operative housing bodies.

On the other side of the city, in Ballymun-Finglas, where the median price of a house was €292,000 in 2021, far fewer households are renting privately (13 per cent) than in Pembroke.

The local authority acts as landlord for 24 per cent of Finglas’s 20,313 households, while voluntary bodies lease to 586 households in the area.

The two urban electoral areas in Dublin can be compared using key data points from Census 2022 published by the Central Statistics Office on Thursday, illustrating how the resource can be mined for planning or other purposes.

Home to some 45,600 residents, the Pembroke electoral area encompasses the affluent areas of Ballsbridge, Donnybrook and Ranelagh.

Ballymun-Finglas, tucked just inside the M50 and not far from Dublin Airport, has a population of 56,300 people spread across the two towns and its suburbs, as well as Glasnevin.

A little over a quarter (27 per cent) of households in both of the areas own their home outright. In the Ballymun-Finglas district, 24 per cent are still paying off their home loan, as are 16 per cent of Pembroke households.

The south Dublin zone has a high proportion (23 per cent) of residents aged between 25 and 35 and those working in professional industries (10,800) or in managerial and technical roles (17,300).

Some 1,600 census responders in the area said they work in skilled-manual roles, a similar number reported working in semi-skilled positions and 400 said their jobs were “unskilled”.

In Finglas, where the age of the population is more evenly spread, 7,200 people worked in skilled-manual jobs, 8,100 were semi-skilled and 2,600 had “unskilled” roles.

Two thirds of Pembroke inhabitants were born in Ireland, while 85 per cent reported the same in Ballymun-Finglas.

The latter area is home to 1,600 UK citizens, 960 from Poland, 540 from India and 5,400 people from other countries.

In Pembroke, there are 3,100 people who came from the UK, 340 residents who were born in Poland, 1,170 from India and 10,120 from elsewhere.

