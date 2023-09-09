One pedestrian dead and another critically injured in hit-and-run road incidents

The woman's body has been removed to the City Morgue at Whitehall where a postmortem will take place at a later stage. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

An elderly woman has died in a road traffic incident in Tallaght, bringing to 130 the number of people killed on Irish roads this year to date.

The woman, in her 80s, was a pedestrian when she was hit by a car at the junction of Fortunestown Way and Cheeverstown Road (R136) at 11am on Friday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has since been removed to the City Morgue at Whitehall where a postmortem will take place at a later stage.

The car, which initially failed to remain at the scene, has since been identified and recovered by gardaí and will be subject to a technical examination.

Gardaí in Waterford are appealing for witnesses following a hit-and-run road traffic collision that occurred in Waterford city shortly before midday on Friday.

At about 11.45am a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the junction of The Glen and Ballybricken in Co Waterford. The car failed to remain at the scene of the collision.

The male pedestrian (aged in his 40s) was seriously injured during the collision. He has been taken to Cork University Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

Any road users and pedestrians who were in The Glen, Ballybricken and surrounding areas on Friday between 11am and 12pm (midday) and noticed any unusual activity is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Anyone who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of this area on Friday morning is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information which may assist gardaí is asked to contact Waterford Garda station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.