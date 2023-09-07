Electric Ireland announces price cuts of up to 12%

The State’s largest provider of domestic energy will reduce residential electricity and gas prices by 10 per cent and 12 per cent respectively. Stock photograph: Getty Images

Electric Ireland is to cut its home energy prices by up to 12 per cent from the start of November “in line with wholesale energy market reductions” in a move that could save some customers more than €400 on their combined electricity and gas bills over12 months.

From November 1st the State’s largest provider of domestic energy will reduce residential electricity and gas prices by 10 per cent and 12 per cent respectively.

It said the decreases – in both the unit rate and standing charge – will equate to a saving of €17.67 per month on the average electricity bill and €18.06 per month on the average gas bill.

The move will save residential electricity customers an average of €212 over the course of a year while gas customers will save an average of €217 on annual bills with dual fuel customers set to see an annual reduction of €429.

The executive director of Electric Ireland Pat Fenlon said the company was aware that the last two years “have been particularly hard for our customers, given the impact of much higher energy prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine”.

He said that while “unprecedented international wholesale prices have fallen in recent months, Electric Ireland’s customers were not exposed to the extremes of these prices as a result of hedging strategies” and pointed out that “wholesale gas prices remain around 300 per cent higher than they were in 2020 which is continuing to impact customer bills”.

He noted that the company has committed over €63 million to support customers since winter 2020. “This includes €55 million given back to customers by foregoing profits last year as well as our €5 million Electric Ireland Hardship Fund which will continue to help customers experiencing payment difficulties this winter.”

While the price decrease will be welcomed by EI customers, energy bills will remain significantly higher than before the cost of living crisis began and began a cycle which saw domestic gas and electricity bills double for most households.

The price reduction comes less than a week after Energia announced a price cut of up to 20 per cent for its dual fuel customers.

It reflects a significant recent fall in the price of energy on wholesale markets and is likely to ramp up the pressure on other providers to follow suit in the days ahead.

Other providers have been contacted by The Irish Times on multiple occasions in recent days and they have all remained tight-lipped about their plans saying only that prices would be kept “under review” with discounts and tariff reductions passed on when possible.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison and switching site bonkers.ie said it was “another sign of some normality returning to the energy market”.

“These were increased hugely by all suppliers during the crisis. No one can avoid them, no matter how little energy they use, so it’s good to see Electric Ireland begin to reverse some of the previous hikes.

“However, even after today’s reduction, Electric Ireland’s prices remain around double what they were in 2020 before Covid and then the war in Ukraine wreaked havoc with energy prices,” Mr Cassidy continued.

“Yes, prices are falling, but they’re falling from really high levels. So it’ll still be a very expensive winter to heat and light our homes. It remains to be seen if we’ll see further price drops from Electric Ireland over the coming weeks given how high wholesale prices remain. But the peak of the energy crisis seems to have passed. But we’re still a long, long way from a return to normality.”