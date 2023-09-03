Cashel crash funeral: Tom and Bridgie Reilly, grandson Tom (3) brought happiness and joy, funeral Mass told

Cashel crash: The funerals of Tom and Bridgie Reilly and their grandson Tom were held on Sunday

The three victims of the Cashel road tragedy – Tom and Bridgie Reilly and three-year-old grandson Tom – will not be remembered as statistics but as real people who brought joy and happiness to their loved ones, mourners at their funeral Mass have heard.

Cashel parish priest Fr Enda Brady said the single-vehicle crash in the Windmill area of the town on Tuesday – in which Tom (3), Mr Reilly (45) and Ms Reilly (46) died, and their son Tom jnr (22) and his wife Diane (22) were injured – had far-reaching repercussions for many.

Tom jnr remains in hospital and was too ill to attend the Mass in Cashel, but Diane has been discharged and attended the service.

Fr Brady welcomed the late Mr and Ms Reilly’s other surviving eight children – Shannon, Annemarie, Jimmy, Willie, Chloe, Britney, Kevin and Kelly – to the Church of St John the Baptist for the Mass.

Diane Reilly, the mother of Tom (3), arrives for the funerals at St John the Baptist Church in Cashel, Co Tipperary. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Also attending were Tom snr’s parents, Willie and Nellie Reilly from Cashel, and Bridgie’s parents, Tom and Hannie Purcell from Clonmel, as well as the couple’s many siblings and relatives. Members of the Traveller community from all over Ireland and local members of the settled community in Cashel also turned out in large numbers.

Looking down from the lectern over the three coffins, Fr Brady recalled the gospel passage that mourners had just listened to that told how Joseph and Mary had left their home in Nazareth to go Bethlehem for a census.

“We have just heard about Joseph and Mary making their way to Bethlehem because the ruling authorities had called for a census. They wanted to count the people. Similarly, in our times we continue to have counts, statistics and numbers produced every so often,” he said.

“And each year, among these figures, we are given the number of people who die on our roads. When we hear these, our reaction can be a moment where we say ‘God bless them’ and then move on with our lives.

President Michael D Higgins was among the mourners. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

“But when this awful situation lands on your doorstep, then you know these are not just numbers, there is a face, there is a heart, there is a personality, there is an individual. Unfortunately, Tom and Bridget Reilly, and their grandson Tom, have joined the number for this year,” Fr Brady said.

“But we don’t gather here today to remember them as a number. Tom and Bridget’s children remember the parents who loved and cared for them and their nephew, who, in three short years, endeared himself to the family.

“Their parents, brothers and sisters, cousins and extended family remember the people that were Tom and Bridget Reilly – they remember young Tom, the character that will be remembered throughout Ireland with his thumb raised in the air,” Fr Brady told the mourners.

“They remember the way they laughed and cried, the way they interacted, the way they were – these are the traits and qualities that we remember today as we celebrate the funeral Mass for a small boy and his grandparents.”

Uncles and aunts comforted Mr and Mrs Reilly’s orphaned children, who range in age from 22 down to eight, as the three coffins left the church to make the short journey to Cormac’s Cemetery near where the family lived at Waller’s Lot on the outskirts of town.

Among those to attend the funeral and express their sympathies to the Reilly and Purcell families were President Michael D Higgins. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was represented by his aide-de-camp, Comdt Claire Mortimer, while Mayor of Cashel Cllr Declan Burgess also attended.