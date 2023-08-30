Three-year-old girl dies in crash in Co Laois

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A three-year-old girl has died following a crash in Co Laois.

The incident happened when a car struck a pedestrian at Cosby Avenue in the Fairgreen residential area of Portlaoise at about 1.15pm.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene.

In a statement they said an infant girl had been seriously injured during the collision. She was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise where she was later pronounced dead.

The scene of the incident on Cosby Avenue is currently preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and who were in the Fairgreen area of Portlaoise this afternoon between 12.45pm and 1.30pm, is asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

This incident comes as three people, including a three-year-old boy died in a car crash in Cashel, Co Tipperary yesterday.