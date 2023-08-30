Man dies in workplace accident in Cork

Gardaí have begun an investigation with a view to preparing a file for an inquest at the coroner’s court

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have begun separate investigations following the death of a man in his early 50s in a workplace accident in Co Cork on Wednesday afternoon.

The man, who is from Rathcooney, was helping a local farmer repair a roof on a shed near Whites Cross outside Cork city when he fell through the roof and suffered serious head injuries in the fall.

The emergency services were alerted and the man was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor before his body was removed to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem which will take place over the coming days.

Gardaí have begun an investigation with a view to preparing a file for an inquest at the coroner’s court, while the HSA has also begun a separate investigation into the accident.