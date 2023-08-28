Developer welcomes Cork City Council decision to grant planning for largest-ever residential scheme

The company behind the largest-ever residential development in Cork city centre has welcomed the go ahead for the project and has expressed hope that construction work could commence next year.

Managing director of O’Callaghan Properties, Brian O’Callaghan, said the decision by Cork City Council to grant planning permission for 1,325 homes on the former Gouldings site, off the South Docks, was “tremendous news” and a “game changer for the city and its docklands”.

“The provision of a large quantum of housing within easy walking distance of the city centre is much needed and is a key to unlocking the full potential of docklands,” he said.

Mr O’Callaghan said the project on Centre Park Road and Monahan Road would be “an exemplar for sustainable living within a city” and would add substantially to the economic, social and cultural life of the area and of Cork in general.

READ MORE

O’Callaghan Properties – through its subsidiary, Leeside Quays Limited – applied for planning in June for the residential units, comprising apartments and duplexes, on a six hectares site (14.8 acres) at the former Gouldings fertiliser plant, with the city council granting planning permission in the last few days.

Mr O’Callaghan said the project will involve the construction of 658 one-bedroom units – 465 two-bedroom units and 202 three- bedroom units – in ten buildings ranging in height from two to 14 storeys over a single basement.

“Cork city docklands is recognised as having a key national economic development role. Thousands of jobs have already been created in docklands and it is imperative that residential development runs parallel. Otherwise, investment momentum will be impacted,” he said.

Mr O’Callaghan said the public open space will include play and exercise areas, while there are also proposals for cafes or restaurants with outdoor seating areas, service retail units and a convenience retail store at ground floor level across the entire development.

The development will also include a stand-alone two storey creche and will also involve the construction of pedestrian and cycle links and road crossings with a proposal to locate a mobility hub, where people can switch from one mode of transport to another, on Centre Park Road.

Managing director of O’Callaghan Properties, Brian O’Callaghan, said it was 'tremendous news'. Photograph: Casey Communications

O’Callaghan Properties applied for planning in June. Photograph: Casey Communications

Almost 40 per cent of the six hectare site envelope is given over to public open space. Photograph: Casey Communications

The street network will be car-free and the mobility hub will offer EV Go Car, cycling and public transport choices, with some 1400 long-stay bike parking spaces available to those living in the development and a further 355 short stay spaces available to members of the public, he said.

Almost 40 per cent of the six hectare site envelope is given over to public open space, complementing and enhancing the “green” spine proposed by Cork City Council for the nearby Kennedy Quay, which fronts on to the river Lee.

Mr O’Callaghan did reiterate an earlier note of caution, first sounded when planning was lodged, however, as he pointed out that the project depends on a positive planning decision from An Bord Pleanála that would allow Gouldings move from the docklands.

“Planning permission was granted to Gouldings by Cork County Council for the move to the former IFI site at Marino Point but that decision has that been appealed to An Bord Pleanála. Their decision is overdue but, hopefully, will be given shortly,” he said.

[ Developer seeks approval for largest ever residential development in Cork city centre ]

O’Callaghan Properties have not given any figure for the cost of the project but sources say it is likely to be around €600 million, which, given the company’s €350 million investment in office building on Kennedy Quay, would bring the company’s planned investment in the South Docks close to €1 billion.