Sunshine and showers forecast as thousands wait for power to be restored after storm

Sunshine and showers are forecast nationwide on Sunday as temperatures are set to hit as high as 22 degrees in parts of the country.

According to Met Éireann, the rainy weather will be concentrated mainly in west Munster, Connacht and Ulster, with some particularly heavy showers coming on Sunday afternoon. Pockets of rain will be more isolated in Dublin, the east and the southeast, according to the national forecaster.

On Sunday evening, clear spells and isolated showers are expected. Later in the night, cloud will build in the northwest with rain expected to fall on Monday morning. Temperatures will drop to 13-15 degrees in mostly moderate southerly winds, which are expected to be fresher near coastal areas in the west.

The sunnier weather comes after a major cleanup operation took place on Saturday after Storm Betty swept across the country on Friday night, causing flooding and leaving some roads unpassable due to falling trees and debris.

On Sunday morning, an ESB spokesman said that “a few thousand customers” are still without power due to disruption from the storm. The majority of those affected are in north Dublin.

“ESB Networks crews made good progress in reconnecting the vast majority of the 70,000 customers impacted post Storm Betty through yesterday,” said the spokesman.

“They again mobilised from first light this morning and we are expecting that remaining customers will have their supply restored over course of today. Estimated restore times are on Powercheck.ie.”