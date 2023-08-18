Storm Betty: Orange weather warning issued as storm to hit south of country

The warnings, issued by Met Éireann, cover the entire country with expectations of severe rainfall. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

Met Éireann has issued a status orange weather warning for Friday evening with a storm set to hit the south of the country.

Newly named Storm Betty is set to bring severe gusts of up to 130 km/h, according to the national forecaster. The new weather warning has been issued in Cork, Waterford and Kilkenny and comes into effect at 9pm this evening.

According to Met Éireann, potential impacts of Storm Betty include falling trees, localised flooding, wave overtopping in coastal areas and power outages. The orange warning will be in effect until 3am on Saturday morning.

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, status yellow weather warnings of heavy rain were put in place from 2pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday.

The warnings, issued by Met Éireann, cover the entire country with expectations of severe rainfall.

From just after lunchtime on Friday, thundery downpours are expected across counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Galway and all of Munster.

#StormBetty has been named by Met Éireann



Potential Impacts:

• Structural damage

• Falling trees

• Travel disruption.

• Power outages.

• Localised flooding

• Wave overtopping.



Affected Regions: Cork, Kilkenny, and Waterford ⤵️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/NMMnxZdGIc — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 18, 2023

Later during the day that is expected to cross northwards affecting counties Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Wicklow, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

The warning is due to expire at 3am in the south and 6am in the northern areas.

Met Eireann said Friday night would, in accordance with its warnings, prove very wet and misty with spot flooding, although the conditions would eventually clear from the southwest.

The weekend is due to be more mixed with sunshine and scattered showers, some heavy closer to the Atlantic.

In the east, it should be a hot weekend with temperature highs of between 18 and 23 degrees.