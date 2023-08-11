Dublin Horse Show: Ireland rolled over by precision Swiss jumping on Aga Khan Trophy day

Ireland's Michael Pender on HHS Calais during the Nations Cup at the RDS in Dublin on Friday. Photograph: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

With the pomp and pageantry of ladies’ day done and dusted, day three of the Dublin Horse Show was about one thing and one thing only, the coveted Aga Khan Trophy.

Eight nations, in teams of four, battled it out to claim the nearly 100-year-old prize.

With the sun shining down on Dublin 4, where thousands of horse enthusiasts gathered at the RDS Arena, there was a carnival-like feel to proceedings as queues assembled next to ice-cream vendors and gourmet food trucks. The RDS Halls were also packed with equine-themed pop-up stalls, leaving attendees with plenty of options to keep themselves occupied.

“It’s a great day out. It’s rare you can bring the entire family to an event like this,” said Caroline Casey, who travelled up with her children from Co Cork. She was most looking forward to the Aga Khan Trophy action, and seeing if Ireland could retain the trophy.

Mark O’Shea, from Co Dublin, said he was getting his bearings: “It’s my first ever Dublin Horse Show, but hopefully not my last, it has been great fun so far. It’s something a little bit different, isn’t it? I have an interest in all sorts of sports so I said I would give this a go before the football is back this weekend.”

Sean Hampson, also from Dublin, was attending for the second time, with the chance to experience another Irish victory enticing him back to Ballsbridge. “I would have always been keen on the horseracing but had never really looked into this sort of thing before. But last year I was gifted a couple of tickets and enjoyed it so much that I had to come back. Whatever happens, though, I’ve still had a great time here and even if Ireland don’t make it to three-in-a-row next year with a win today, I’ll be doing a three-in-a-row of my own by coming back.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was also present to take in the proceedings, joining Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste. McConalogue had earlier in the day attended for the publication of an Insight Report into sustainability within the equine industry, which made 28 recommendations to help the sector better mitigate its impact on climate change.

Unfortunately, for those in attendance, Ireland failed to go back-to-back in the main event, as a talented Swiss team stole the spoils, obtaining an unassailable lead in the third of four rounds of jumping. The Irish team placed second overall, with Mexico rounding out the podium positions.

Spirits were not entirely derailed though, with Jay Murphy from Co Kildare saying, “there’s always next year”.

“The Irish team can be proud of their effort, they went so close,” he said. “Even though Ireland lost, it doesn’t dampen the spirits. It’s just great that so many people can come together for such a fantastic few days of sport and craic.”