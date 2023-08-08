Boy (5) who died following quad bike accident in Kerry was on holidays from Kent

The five-year-old boy who died following a quad bike accident on a farm in west Kerry will be buried privately following reposal at his grandparent’s home this week.

George Francis Freddie Davenport, had been on holidays with his family from Folkestone, Kent visiting relatives, it is understood.

The accident occurred at Cloghane near Castlegregory in west Kerry on Sunday afternoon, where the family were originally from.

The boy was fatally injured on private property in an incident involving a quad bike. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene but the child later died from his injuries.

His remains were transferred to University Hospital Kerry (UHK) for post mortem examination. The matter is being treated as a tragic accident, it is understood.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family and gardaí have appealed for privacy for the family.

According to the funeral notice, George is the dearly loved son of Laura and David, his two brothers and sister. He is also survived by grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family, relatives and friends.

He will repose at his grandparents’ home in Liscarney, Cloghane, on Wednesday August 9th, from 2pm and burial is private.

Castlegregory parish priest Fr Eamon Mulvihill has urged everyone in the parish and diocese to remember the heartbroken family in their prayers over the coming difficult days.

An online book of condolences has opened on rip.ie.