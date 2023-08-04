Pedestrian in his 30s dies following Tipperary crash

The road near Nenagh remains closed ahead of a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place. File photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

A male pedestrian in his 30s died on Friday morning following a collision involving a car on the Dublin Rd outside Nenagh.

Gardaí are still at the scene of the incident which happened at around 10:30am in Lisbunny, Co Tipperary.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and there were no other injuries reported.

The road remains closed ahead of a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the areas of Tyone, the Thurles Road, Rathmartin and the R445 (Old Dublin Road) at Lisbunny between 9:30am and 10:45am have been asked to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling from Nenagh town in the direction of Toomevara at the same time to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.