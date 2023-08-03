Monaghan crash: funerals to be held today for two teenage girls

The remains of Dlava Mohamed arrive at the mosque at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland in Dublin on Thursday morning, prior to her funeral. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The funerals of the two teenage best friends killed in a crash on their way to a debs ball in Co Monaghan are being held today.

Kiea McCann (17) and Dlava Mohamed (16), both students at Largy College in Clones, died when the car they were travelling in left the road and hit a tree at Legnakelly on Monday night.

The remains of Dlava, whose family is originally from Syria, were brought back to her home on The Diamond, Clones, on Wednesday evening.

She was taken from the house at 6.45am today to Clonskeagh Mosque and Culture Centre, south Dublin, for her funeral service. This will be followed by burial at 3pm at Newcastle Muslim Cemetery.

Her death notice described her as the “cherished and much loved daughter of Hohamed and Zenab Mohamed”. She would be “sadly missed” by her brothers Mostafa and Rashid and her sisters Lilov, Asmahan, Auin and Giham. Her older sister, Auin (18), was injured in the crash and remains in a critical but stable condition in Cavan General Hospital.

Kiea was waked on Wednesday at the McCann family home on Fitzpatrick Square in Clones. She was due to be removed to Sacred Heart Chapel, Clones, for funeral Mass at 2pm today with burial to follow at Mount St Oliver’s Cemetery in the town.

Oisin Clerkin (18), who was Kiea’s date for the ball and was also in the car, has since been discharged from hospital.

Anthony McGinn (60) from Newbliss, Co Monaghan, was driving the vehicle and remains in critical condition in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.