Bray air display: show will feature RAF Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane planes

Up to 100,000 people will attend the Bray Air Display in Co Wicklow this weekend with this year’s event seeing organisers team up with the Irish Air Corps who are celebrating 60 years of helicopter operations.

Over the weekend there will be a chance to witness the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight featuring the RAF’s Lancaster, Spitfire, and Hurricane planes.

There will also be other entertainment such as a funfair, a static display by the Irish Defence Forces and a food and craft village.

Festivities got underway on Saturday morning with an air show following at 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Visiting display teams include The Red Arrows; the Royal Jordanian Falcons AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers and Sweden’s Saab 37 Viggen.

The Black Knights Parachute Display Team are set to parachute jump from a helicopter 4,000 feet above the Bray shoreline.

Sé Pardy, Bray Air Display Director, said they are looking forward to another weekend of aviation excellence.

“It’s a unique opportunity to enjoy spectacular aerobatic performances – all completely free – and something the whole family can enjoy.”

Meanwhile, Mr Pardy told Newstalk that the Irish Air Corps will also pay tribute to former Bray resident Sinead O’Connor following her death last Wednesday.

He said that the “special formation” at the air display will be in honour of the 56-year-old singer who died at her new home in London.

Organisers would like to stress that all spectators should plan their journey in advance and arrive early – ideally prior to 2pm today (Sat) and tomorrow.

“Inevitably there will be traffic delays before and after the event. A new LUAS Shuttle Bus Service has been introduced this year; simply take the Green Line and get off at the Brides Glen stop.

Spectators can easily access a shuttle bus service that will take them close to the event site in Bray.”

Motorists are advised that they must pre-book their car park space online in one of the official event car parks prior to attending the air show. For more information and to book a car visit brayairdisplay.com