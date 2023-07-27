Man killed after car collides with tractor in Meath

Two men have been killed in separate road incidents. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A male driver has been killed after his car collided with a tractor in Co Meath on Wednesday.

The crash occurred at approximately 4pm on the R157 road at Moygaddy, Co Meath.

Gardaí said that the driver of the car, a man in his 50s, received fatal injuries.

A technical examination was completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators on Wednesday evening and the road has since re-opened.

READ MORE

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have video footage, to contact them.

The incident was the second fatal crash on roads on Wednesday.

A man in his 40s was killed following a single vehicle collision in Co Roscommon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident at approximately 2.40pm on the N5 at Cloonfree near Strokestown.

“Following a single vehicle collision, the driver, a man aged in his 40s was fatally injured,” a garda spokesperson said.

“His body has been removed to the mortuary at Roscommon University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.”

Gardaí in Boyle are also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have video footage to contact them.