Father and son who died in Turkey crash to be buried on Tuesday after being repatriated

A father and son who died in a moped crash in Turkey last week are to be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Eoin Fitzpatrick (36) and his 10-year-old son, Dylan, who were from Portaloise, Co Laois, died when their moped collided with a bus in the resort of Alanya. The crash occurred on the D-400 highway in the Kargicak District last Monday afternoon.

It is understood the pair were carrying out a final errand before their departure back to Ireland.

Their remains were repatriated to Ireland on Thursday with the help of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the pair, who will be buried after funeral mass at Saints Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise, at noon, in the adjoining cemetery.

In their death notice on rip.ie, their family describe the father and son as “two beautiful souls who enriched the lives of all those around them”. Their family said they were “eternally grateful” to have been “fortunate enough to know them, to spend time with them, to share laughter and joy with them, to consider them friends, to call them family. We will carry them in our hearts forever”.

The family also gave special thanks to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust for its support in bringing their “boys home”, the Irish Embassy in Turkey for their consular assistance, their family in Oregon in the United States for their “incredible kindness and generosity”, their neighbours and friends in Alanya for their “unwavering support” and the family who travelled to Turkey “in our time of need”.

Mr Fitzpatrick’s son Cian (16) was also in Turkey with them when the fatal crash occurred, but he was not involved in the incident.

The mechanic and his young son were heavily involved with Portlaoise GAA Club. The father has been described as “always having a smile on his face” by local club members.