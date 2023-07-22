Weekend washout in store but dry weather predicted for early next week

Met Éireann is predicting a very wet and mild weekend, with heavy downpours in places. Drivers are being advised to take care as there may be spot flooding in places. Photograph: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Met Éireann has forecast a good deal of dry weather early next week but it will turn more unsettled from midweek with spells of wet and blustery conditions developing.

Saturday will be a dull, wet and misty morning with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, heavy at times, with some surface flooding possible. The rain will be most persistent over the northern half of the country throughout the day with the best of the dry spells in southern parts later.

It will be humid on Saturday with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in mostly light southwesterly winds, moderate in the south and southwest.

The meteorological service forecasts that it will be mild, cloudy and damp on Saturday night with further outbreaks of rain, continuing most persistent over the northern half of the country. Temperatures are not expected to fall below 12 to 15 degrees. Winds will be mostly light and variable inland but will be fresh near coasts.

It will be cloudy on Sunday morning with showery outbreaks of rain. A clearance to sunny spells and isolated showers will develop in the north and west later in the afternoon and evening though continuing wet with some heavy falls possible in the south and east. Highest temperatures are expected to be in the region of 15 to 20 degrees.

The last of the rain will clear the south and east early on Sunday night with most areas becoming dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells though a few showers will occur. Lowest temperatures will be from 9 to 13 degrees.

Sunny spells and scattered light showers are expected on Monday with plenty of dry intervals. Met Éireann says that some of the showers may turn heavy in the south and southeast but they will become isolated in the evening. Highest temperatures will range from 15 degrees in the northwest to 20 degrees in the south and southeast, all in light to moderate northwest breezes. It will be mainly dry on Monday night with long clear spells and just a few passing light showers. Lowest temperatures will be in the region of 7 to 11 degrees in mostly light northwesterly breezes. Tuesday will be mostly dry with sunny spells initially but cloud and scattered light showers will extend from the west through the morning, driest generally in the south.

Met Éireann says that thicker clouds along with outbreaks of rain and drizzle will push in from the west through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 19 degrees in light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

There is a “good deal of uncertainty” on Wednesday but indications are that it will be wet and breezy with widespread rain and southwesterly winds increasing moderate to fresh.

“The rain will likely be heavy at times with spot flooding possible. A clearance to showers will follow from the northwest later. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees. Thursday will be breezy at times with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers.”