Cannabis worth €340,000 seized at Dublin Airport

Passenger on flight from Los Angeles stopped and searched by customs officers using ‘risk profiling’ techniques

Tim O'Brien
Sat Jul 22 2023 - 11:41

Revenue officers have seized herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €340,000 at Dublin Airport.

The drugs were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched a passenger using “risk profiling” techniques.

A man in his 30s, who had been on a flight from Los Angeles, was arrested and taken to a Dublin Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. A Revenue spokesman said if businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

