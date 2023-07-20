Taylor Swift: Tickets for Dublin 2024 date sell out in minutes

Tickets for Taylor Swift's first Dublin date next summer sold out in minutes. Photograph: Sarah Yenesel/EPA

Tickets for one of Taylor Swift’s concerts in Dublin next summer sold out within minutes, as more than 60,000 people joined the wait-list for ticket access.

With the singer set to perform at the Aviva Stadium on Friday 28th, Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th of June next year, Irish fans queued in their tens of thousands online for a chance to snag a ticket.

Swift was initially set to perform for two nights in Dublin, but the reaction of Irish music fans saw her add a further show, meaning that well over 100,000 fans will get the chance to experience her live next summer in the capital.

Given Swift’s global popularity, there have been issues regarding the selling of tickets to other tour dates recently, with online ticketing site Ticketmaster crashing last week as tickets for the UK leg of her tour went on sale.

To avoid a repeat of these events, Ticketmaster announced prior to this morning’s sale that tickets for the three nights would be sold at staggered slots throughout Thursday.

Tickets were also only made available to those fans who had preregistered with Ticketmaster before the general sale, with people receiving a unique access to allow them to attempt to purchase tickets.

Prices for the concerts began €86 for a general admission seating ticket, while the lowest-priced standing ticket was €126.

Providing an update to those still trying to purchase tickets half an hour after their initial release, Ticketmaster said: “Ticket availability is now extremely limited. Best availability remains for VIP packages.”

VIP packages were all that were remaining for many disappointed fans who missed out on tickets to the first show. However, prices for the five tiers of VIP packages ranged from €371.28 to €743.62.

Despite Ticketmaster’s attempts at preventing tickets ending up in the hands of touts by creating a wait-list for fans to purchase unwanted tickets, many appeared on online resale sites within minutes of the initial release.

One site had tickets beginning at €1,100 for the seated section, just 30 minutes after the 11am release, with floor tickets in front of the stage listed at €4,000.

For those thousands who missed out on tickets this morning, Saturday’s ticket sales began at 1pm, and Sunday’s ticket sales begin at 3pm on Thursday.