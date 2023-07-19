Man dies after collision between truck and car in Kildare

An Garda has appealed for information on the fatal Celbridge collision. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man in his 20s was fatally injured in a road traffic collision between a truck and a car on Tuesday night in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

The incident happened around 10.50pm on the R403 in Celbridge. The deceased was a passenger in the car. The driver of the car failed to remain at the scene.

The male driver of the truck, in his 30s, was uninjured.

The scene was preserved to allow for a technical examination, which was conducted this morning, and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information, including dash-cam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.