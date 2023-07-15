Man (60s) dies after car crashes into ditch in Co Donegal

The collision happened at Tooban on the R238 in Burnfoot. The road remains closed on Saturday. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man in his 60s has died after the car he was driving crashed in Burnfoot, Co Donegal on Friday.

Gardaí said they are investigating the single-vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Tooban on the R238 in Burnfoot at approximately 4.30pm.

The male driver, aged in his mid 60s, was seriously injured when the car he was driving struck a ditch. He was removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital in a serious condition. He later died in hospital.

A woman in her early 60s, who was a passenger in the car, was not injured during the collision.

The road remained closed on Saturday, pending an examination by forensic collision investigators, and local diversions were in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda station on (074) 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.