Antoinette Smith murder: Gardaí renew appeal for information

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information regarding the murder of Antoinette Smith (27), whose remains were discovered on Glendoo Mountain in 1988.

Her body was found near the Lemass monument on the mountain and close to Glencree/Enniskerry on April 3rd 1988, after being missing for nine months.

Ms Smith was reported missing by her husband after she attended a David Bowie concert with a friend in Slane, Co Meath on July 11th 1987, and was last seen on O’Connell Street.

The pair returned to Dublin by bus, and arrived in Parnell Square around 11pm before going to La Mirage Discotheque on Parnell Street.

There, they met two men that they knew, and stayed with them until they all left shortly after 2am.

Ms Smith’s friend departed when they left the club, but Ms Smith stayed, chatting to the men for some time until the three walked the short distance to the taxi rank on O’Connell Street.

The men got a taxi to the Ballymun area, while Ms Smith continued to walk by the Gresham Hotel on O’Connell Street towards O’Connell Street Bridge.

[ Stolen Lives: 239 violent deaths of women in Ireland from 1996 to today ]

Ms Smith had two young children, aged seven and four, at the time she went missing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information since 1987, or who may have come into possession of information in the years since then, to come forward.

They are also urging people, who, 36 years on, may want to come forward, especially if their relationships or associations have changed over the years.

However, gardaí have also said they are anxious to ensure the public that they will treat anybody assisting the investigation in a sensitive manner.

Anyone with information can contact gardaí in Bray at 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.