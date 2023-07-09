Status yellow thunderstorm and rainfall warning in place for nine counties

The warning is in place from 1pm until 8pm for counties Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo. Photograph: iStock

Thunderstorms and rainfall are expected to roll in across the north and west of Ireland on Sunday, with status yellow weather warnings in place for nine counties from 1pm.

Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo will all be at risk of scattered thunderstorms with spot flooding and the chance of hail, from 1pm until 8pm.

Possible impacts include poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions, alongside spot flooding, Met Éireann has warned.

There is also a status yellow thunderstorm warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry, with heavy showers and thunderstorms potentially causing flooding and travel disruption.

This warning is valid from 10am until 9pm today.

Heavy showers with some thunderstorms were expected to move northwards and become widespread by noon.

Further heavy showers are forecast on Sunday afternoon and evening, with some thunderstorms, spot flooding and the chance of hail, especially in Clare, Connacht, Ulster and the parts of the midlands.

Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees are expected with moderate southerly breezes.

On Sunday night, showers will continue for a while but will die out in most areas. However, showery rain will push into southern counties overnight. Lowest temperatures of seven to 11 degrees with light variable breezes.