Private Seán Rooney, killed in Lebanon, remembered at National Day of Commemoration in Cork

The sacrifice of Pte Seán Rooney, who was killed while on peacekeeping duties with the United Nations last December, was recalled on Sunday’s National Day of Commemoration ceremony to honour all Irish men and women who died in past wars or on service with the UN.

More than 600 retired members of the Defence Forces and their families filled the parade square at Collins Barracks in Cork for the ceremony, where President Michael D Higgins laid a wreath.

Pte Rooney, from Newtowncunningham in Co Donegal, who was shot en route to Beirut when the vehicle he was travelling in came under attack, was remembered in the ceremony during a prayer read by the Bishop of Cork and Ross, Dr Fintan Gavin.

“As we remember those who gave their lives for justice, freedom and peace, those who have served on peacekeeping missions with the UN, we also remember their families who suffered and grieved for them and this year we especially remember Pte Seán Rooney who lost his life in the line of duty.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “This year’s National Day of Commemoration is particularly poignant, I think because it comes after the sad death of Pte Seán Rooney in Lebanon. It reminds us that this isn’t just about the past, it’s also about the present.

“It’s about the Irish service men [and] women and gardaí who travel overseas in the cause of peace, in the cause of democracy and in the cause of freedom and who still risk their lives and sometimes, sadly still get injured and killed and that’s why I think it is important that we mark this every year.”

The ceremony began when President Michael D Higgins, escorted by Defence Forces Chief of Staff, Lt General Seán Clancy, inspected a Captain’s Tri Service Guard of Honour drawn from the Army, the Naval Service, and the Air Corps under the command of Capt Joe Everett.

Reflections were then provided by Imam Sheikh Hussein Halawa of the Islamic Cultural Centre, Maurice Cohen, chairman of the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland, Bishop Fintan Gavin and Fr Viorel Hurjui of the Romanian Orthodox Church.

[ Irish peacekeeper Private Seán Rooney who was killed last year is honoured by the UN ]

Rev Andrew Robinson of the Methodist Church in Ireland, Rev Canon Dr Daniel Nuzum of the Church of Ireland and Rt Rev Dr Sam Mawhinney, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, also gave their reflections during the commemoration.

The reflections concluded with contributions from Dr Hemant Kumar, president of the Vedic Hindu Cultural Centre of Ireland, Lama Dechen of the Irish Buddhist Union and Jillian Brennan of the Humanist Association of Ireland.

[ Lebanese court charges five Hizbullah members with killing Private Seán Rooney ]

Interspersed between the reflections were musical interludes where mezzo soprano Gemma Ní Bhriain was joined by the Band No 1 Brigade to perform Be Thou My Vision and The Lark in the Clear Air before Mr Higgins laid a wreath and a minute’s silence was observed.

Trumpeters and drummers sounded The Last Post, and the national flag was raised to full mast before the Reveille was sounded, followed immediately by Amhrán na bhFiann with the ceremony concluding with four Air Corps Pilatus PC9 planes performing a fly past.