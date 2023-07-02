Ireland

Man (20s) dies and three people injured in Fermoy crash

Ukrainian national died of injuries sustained in crash on MacCurtain Street, Co Cork

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Photograph: Brian Lawless

Barry Roche
Sun Jul 2 2023 - 22:00

A man in his 20s has died in hospital following a two-car crash in the centre of Fermoy, Co Cork, which resulted in four people being hospitalised.

The man, a Ukrainian national, was a passenger in one of the cars involved in the crash on MacCurtain Street at about 8.40pm on Saturday. He was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) along with the other two occupants of the same vehicle, a male driver and a female passenger.

The driver of the other car involved in the incident, a Polish woman in her 50s, was also taken to CUH with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The man in his 20s died from his injuries on Sunday evening and gardaí have requested the services of the State Pathologist Office to carry out a postmortem at CUH on Monday.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They are keen to speak to any road users who may have camera footage including dashcam.

They appealed to anyone who was in the MacCurtain Street area between 8.30pm and 9pm who can assist the investigation to contact Fermoy Garda station on (025) 82100.

