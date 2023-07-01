‘Very unusual’ 160-year-old Limerick building extensively damaged in fire

A 160-year-old building described as “very unusual” and one of the finest on a street in Limerick city has been extensively damaged by a fire overnight.

The building dates back to about 1860, and was once used as a Royal Irish Constabulary barracks.

Gardaí and fire services responded to the blaze at the historic structure on O’Curry Street at about 1am on Saturday.

No injuries have been reported and Garda investigations are ongoing. An examination of the scene was due to take place on Saturday morning.

READ MORE

The owner of the Sailors’ Home, Shannon Foynes Port Company, said in a statement that it “deeply regrets” the damage done by the fire.

“This is a building with rich architectural heritage and part of the DNA of maritime activity in Limerick, dating back hundreds of years,” it said.

“Our priority now is to make the building safe.

“Once that is achieved, we will assess the extent of the damage.

“We wish [to] thank the fire services and An Garda Síochána for their response to the fire and their work through the night in getting the blaze under control and making the location safe.”

The Sailors’ Home, O’Curry Street, #Limerick on fire. Shocking. 1850s built and social history up in flames. I’m devastated. Video by Randel Hodkinson. Residents on shock. @Limerick_Leader @rtenews pic.twitter.com/i6rKWutSET — Dr Paul O'Brien (@FearStairLmk) July 1, 2023

The National Inventory of Architectural Heritage describes the Sailors’ Home as “an imposing, decorative and very unusual building, which dominates O’Curry Street”.

“Retaining all of its principal features, this building remains one of the finest on the street and adds to its interest and variety.”

The Limerick Civic Trust said on Facebook that it was “very sad news” to hear of the fire.

“The Limerick Civic Trust have for many years sought to restore and occupy this beautiful old building, we now wish to work with all parties, the Shannon Foynes Port Authority, their agents and others to bring this site back to its original glory,” it said. – PA