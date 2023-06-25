Man dies following workplace accident in Wexford

Emergency services, including gardaí, rushed to the scene of the accident

A man has died following a workplace accident in Co Wexford.

The fatal accident occurred on Saturday afternoon at a farmyard in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Emergency services, including gardaí, rushed to the scene of the accident but the man, in his 50s, who is believed to be from the county, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the accident.

As part of protocol following a fatal workplace accident the man’s remains were taken to University Hospital Waterford for a postmortem examination to be carried out.

A file is to be prepared for the coroner.

The Health and Safety Authority also attended at the scene and will carry out an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.