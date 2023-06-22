Kilkenny GAA clubs pay tribute to boy (13) killed in collision

Two GAA clubs have paid tribute to a 13-year-old boy who was killed in a Co Kilkenny crash. File photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Two GAA clubs have paid tribute to a 13-year-old boy who was killed when the car he was travelling in with his father collided with a jeep in Co Kilkenny on Wednesday afternoon.

Billy Rockett, from Kilmacow, Co Kilkenny, was named locally as a victim of the crash, which occurred shortly after 2pm on the N10 (Waterford Road) at Dunderyark, Danesfort, Kilkenny.

The teenager was a back-seat passenger and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services. His father Jo was seriously injured and taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny about 8km away.

A man and woman who were in the jeep were also taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The crash scene at Dunderyark has now reopened after investigators finished their examination.

Kilmacow Hurling and Football Club paid a tribute to the teenager and said the Rockett family was in their thoughts.

In a Facebook post, the club said: “News reached us late this evening (Wednesday) of an accident that has seen young Billy tragically taken from them while Liam is in a serious condition in hospital.”

The club’s statement noted that the family “will need prayers” and “going forward, all the support we can give.”

“Please say a prayer for the family & keep them in your thoughts. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis, RIP Billy,” the post continued.

Shamrocks GAA Club added: “Deepest condolences at this sad time to the Dowling and Rockett family and the wider community. Thoughts and prayers are with the families.”

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling on the N10 in the Danesfort area between 1.30pm and 2.15pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.