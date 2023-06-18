€12.7m lotto jackpot win: Two players in Westmeath and Donegal share the prize

A spokesperson for The National Lottery said that the two winning store locations will be revealed in the coming days. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The €12.7 million Lotto jackpot will be shared by two individuals in the counties Westmeath and Donegal.

The highest lottery jackpot prize of the year will be split between to two players, who each take home €6,373,878 each.

A spokesperson for The National Lottery said that the two winning store locations will be revealed in the coming days. The individuals become the 15th and 16th lotto millionaires of 2023.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s draw were: 2, 3, 21, 43, 44, 46 and the bonus was 7.

Two players from Dublin and Carlow matched 5 numbers and the bonus, taking home €61,202 each.

The Dublin winner purchased their winning quick pick ticket on the day of the draw in Supervalu, Ballally Shopping Centre, Dublin 16. The second winning quick pick ticket was sold at Circle K, Junction 5 in Rathcrogue, Co Carlow.

The winners from Westmeath, Donegal, Dublin and Carlow are advised to sign the back of their winning tickets and keep them safe and to make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie to make arrangements to claim their prize.