Separate investigations begin after man (65) dies while working in Cork timber yard

The Health and Safety Authority have confirmed that they have begun an investigation with its inspectors visiting the scene and carrying out a preliminary examination. File photograph

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have begun separate investigations into a workplace incident in which a 65-year-old father of four was fatally injured while working in his timber yard in north Cork.

Firewood supplier Tadhg O’Sullivan was working at his timber yard at Killabraher, Dromina near Charleville when he was involved in a workplace incident at around 4pm on Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a local GP.

Mr O’Sullivan used to buy timber from Coillte which he cut into blocks for firewood during the summer months and which he would sell around Charleville and the greater north Cork and south Limerick areas during the autumn and winter months.

“Tadhg was a lovely man, a very obliging neighbour – he had his own timber business, but he would always help people out – he used to repair chain saws for any of the neighbours who had a problem – there was a real sadness last night as news of the incident spread,” said one local.

Mr O’Sullivan’s remains were removed to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem was carried out on Friday morning and gardaí, who also carried out a technical examination of the scene of the incident, say they will now prepare a file on his death for an inquest at the coroner’s court.

Meanwhile, the HSA were also alerted to the fatal incident and have confirmed that they have begun an investigation with its inspectors visiting the scene and carrying out a preliminary examination.

Mr O’Sullivan, who is survived by his wife Josephine, his sons, TJ, Sean, Jason and his daughter, Helena, will lie in repose at his home on Saturday afternoon before being received into St Peter & Paul’s Church, Dromina on Sunday for a funeral mass at 12.30pm.