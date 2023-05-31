‘Lovely, fine sunny weather’ to continue says Met Éireann

People enjoying the good weather at the Forty Foot, Sandycove, Dublin on May 30th, 2023. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

“Lovely, fine, sunny weather” is in store for the bank holiday weekend, according to a forecast for the coming week from Met Éireann.

An analysis from meteorologists Rebecca Cantwell and Evelyn Cusack predicts temperatures in the mid-20s with warnings of very dry conditions leading to fire risk, water safety issues and potential sunstroke.

Wednesday is set to be another sunny day, with highest temperatures of up to 26 degrees in the west and away from Irish Sea coasts. The only blip on the horizon is “some cloud at times in the north and east”.

Wednesday night is expected to be dry and clear outside of some shallow fog patches, with lowest temperatures of six to 11 degrees in light breezes.

The balmy weather is set to continue on Thursday, with mostly sunshine, although cloud may build across Ulster. Top temperatures will again be high, ranging up to 25 or 26 degrees.

The outlook is for a prolonged warm settled spell with a high pressure dominating, stretching well into the bank holiday weekend – at least.

Meteorologist Deirdre Lowe said the fine weather should continue for about another week, until it becomes less certain.

According to the meteorologists’ analysis the good weather is down to the Azores anticyclone high pressure system having shifted from its normal position around the Azores up to the north of Ireland.

This has produced an easterly airflow over Ireland keeping the usual Atlantic rain belts at bay.

The blocking high pressure system also diverts the jet stream, sending low pressure systems to the north and to the south of the island.

The result is that although Ireland is basking in Mediterranean-like temperatures, the Mediterranean itself been hit by a low pressure system and rain, with southern Europe experiencing heavy showers and thunderstorms from Portugal over to Greece.

Ms Cantwell and Ms Cusack said: “Lovely, fine, sunny weather [is] in store for Bloom and for all the myriad of events around the country for the June weekend but also for the start of the Leaving Cert and best wishes to all the students from Met Éireann”.

However Ms Cantwell and Ms Cusack warned people should “please take great care if out on or near water and only swim at designated, lifeguarded waterways and beaches, between the flags, where possible”.

They warned the current UV index is measuring seven. People should seek shade during peak sunshine hours of 12 to 3pm, as this is when UV is at its highest and people are at greatest risk of sunstroke and sunburn, they said.

“Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in Ireland and to help prevent it don’t burn. Remain hydrated. Carry plenty of water on journeys in case of delays due to increased numbers visiting coastal and rural areas” they warned.

They also warned of a condition orange fire danger notice in operation until June 6th and likely to be extended.

“Ground conditions are quite dry so please do not ignite naked flames in any woodland or grassland areas. Never barbecue in parks, wildland areas or any site in proximity to vegetation, trees etc. Most wildfires in Ireland are a result of human activities and are therefore avoidable” the Met Éireann analysis said.