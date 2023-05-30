Investigations launched after man (70s) falls into slurry pit and dies on Kerry farm

Assistant State Pathologist Margot Bolster attended the farm and a postmortem is expected to be carried out.

Two investigations have been launched after a father of two died in a farm accident in north Co Kerry on Monday afternoon.

It is understood the man, who was in his 70s, fell into a slurry pit on his farm in Duagh close to Listowel and was overcome by noxious fumes.

The man was discovered by others working on the farm and they notified emergency services and gardaí. It is understood the man died at the scene.

Assistant State Pathologist Margot Bolster attended the farm and a postmortem is expected to be carried out at University Hospital Kerry.

Both gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) are investigating the fatal incident.

In a statement gardaí said: “Gardaí were alerted to a fatal workplace incident that occurred on an agricultural premises near Listowel, Co. Kerry on Monday. A male in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to University Hospital Kerry for a postmortem examination. The local Coroner and Health and Safety Authority (HSA) were notified.”