Man airlifted to hospital after truck overturns near Rosslare Europort

A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after the truck he was driving overturned close to Rosslare Europort.

The incident occurred shortly before 8.30am on Monday, close to the Orristown junction just outside the village of Killinick, Co Wexford.

Gardaí, fire services, ambulances and Waterford airport based Irish Coast Guard Air and Sea Rescue 117 helicopter arrived on the scene within minutes.

The man was trapped in the truck cab for several hours, was airlifted to University Hospital Waterford for treatment. The truck was carrying steel girders.

Large tailbacks were reported on the N25 Rosslare Road for several hours and the incident occurred close to where roadworks are being carried out.

Garda Forensic Crash Scene investigators carried out an examination of the scene.

Wexford County Council warned motorists that the road would be closed for a number of hours and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of a single vehicle road traffic incident involving a truck on the Rosslare Road near Wexford Town this morning at 8.23am.

“The driver was injured and taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The road has since reopened and investigations are ongoing”.