Man critically injured after partial building collapse in Dundalk

Bricks and rubble could be seen piled up outside the building after the collapse.

A man has been critically injured after part of a building fell on Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk, on Thursday.

The three-storey building contains the constituency offices of Senator John McGahon, at ground-floor level. The brick building also contains a hairdressers at ground floor and accommodation above.

One of the building’s two street-facing, brick-clad gables, fell into the street at about midday. Bricks and rubble could be seen piled up outside.

Gardaí said the injured man was a pedestrian who happened to be walking past when the collapse occurred. The street is currently closed.

In a statement, the Garda said: “A pedestrian walking by the building at the time of the incident was critically injured and is currently being treated at hospital.”

Attempts to contact Mr McGahon on Thursday afternoon were not successful. Auctioneers REA Gunne, whose “sold” sign is attached to the building, said nobody was available to comment on the partial collapse.

Louth County Council said: “Members of the public are requested to avoid the area to allow emergency service personnel to carry out work and make the area safe. Our thoughts are with the injured person. We have no further information at this time.”