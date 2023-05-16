Body of Irish man missing in Switzerland recovered from river

The body of a 26-year-old Irish man was recovered from a river in Switzerland on Monday evening following a search over a number of days.

Justin Flannery (26), from Co Sligo, was reported missing in recent days while travelling in the Lauterbrunnen area of the Swiss Alps.

Swiss police have confirmed the body of an “Irish tourist” who had been missing was found in a river

In a statement, local police said the man had been reported missing from the Lauterbrunnen area on Saturday.

Mountain specialists, search dogs and a maritime crew took part in an “extensive search” for the young man, it said.

His body was recovered from a nearby river yesterday evening, police stated.

Members of his family had travelled to Switzerland to assist the search effort. Justin’s twin, Jonathan Flannery, said it was suspected that his brother had been “swept away” by a river.

In a post on a GoFundMe page, attempting to raise funds to assist the search, he previously said a 10 strong police team had searched the river on foot, on the water and using a drone.

He said relatives at the scene had been warned to be “very careful” near the water, as the current was very strong and the water was “extremely cold”.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and was providing consular assistance to the Flannery family. “As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of any specific case.”