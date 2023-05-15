Woman dies in road crash near Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Monday morning on the N5 near Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon. File photograph: PA

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic incident involving a car and a pedestrian on Monday morning on the N5 near Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon.

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her late 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred at about 10:40am on the N5 at Tibohine, between Ballaghaderreen and Frenchpark.

The section of the road was closed to facilitate an examination by forensic collision investigators but has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera or dash-cam footage and were travelling on road between 10am and 10:45am have been asked to contact gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda station (094 962 1630), the Garda Confidential Line (1800 666 111) or any Garda station.