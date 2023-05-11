William McDermott (22), Raheny - ‘He was the big brother who protected us all’

'Willie' McDermott escaped from the Stardust, but went back in to try to rescue his brother George and sister Marcella

The inquests into the deaths of the 48 young people who died in the Stardust fire in Artane, Dublin in 1981 feature pen portraits of each of the deceased by bereaved family members. Find all of the portraits and more coverage here.

We were a family of 10, eight siblings and our ma and da. We lived in Edenmore Crescent in Raheny. Even though we ranged in age from 11 to 24, we were very close and the older siblings always looked after us.

Willie was a tall, strong lad and our mother’s firstborn boy. He was the big brother who protected us all. Willie was very witty, funny, caring and kind, but also a gentle giant.

He had the most beautiful smile with the perfect white teeth. It was no wonder all the girls were always after him.

He had a job he loved at Fitzgerald’s truck company in Raheny. He was learning to drive at the time and sadly he never got to see that he passed his test. His licence arrived a few days after his death.

He had a love of music. He was forever buying LPs, which thankfully we still have today, from ELO, T. Rex and, of course, The Dubliners. The weekend couldn’t come quick enough for Willie. He loved meeting up with his friends, going for a game of pool and a few beers, but he also loved spending time with his sisters Brid and June and, of course, his brother Jim.

God, he loved blaring his music in the parlour before heading out to Hill 16 in Croke Park. Only the Hill would do for our Willie to see his beloved Dubs. He was a soft-voiced man, and the only time I ever heard him raise his voice was when he would be arguing with his brother George about Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur. Willie was the Leeds United fan.

In the 1970s times were hard and money was tight ... He would tell our mam to take what she needed [from his wages] but to make sure to take it out before Tuesday because it would be gone by then. He would hate to see our mother struggle.

Not long before he died, I remember being upset and crying because other children were picking on me because of my red hair and freckles. Willie just picked me up and said, “Louise, don’t cry. You’re going to be just lovely when you grow up.” I will never forget that day and always treasure that moment.

We know Willie got out that night but he went back because he knew George and Marcella were there. He was found early on and was taken to the Mater hospital where he passed away from the fumes.

Willie would be 65 now, and no doubt would probably be running his own truck company. He most certainly would have married, with a home and family, and would still be going to Hill 16 with his children and grandchildren.

He was the most amazing brother and son and had grown into the most beautiful young man. We will always laugh, cry and talk about Willie, and will always keep his memory alive.