Man dies in Co Wexford workplace incident

A man has died in a workplace incident in Co Wexford.

The incident occurred at 9.15am when the man aged in his 30s was fatally injured at a building site in Gorey.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene and it is understood the man, a native of Co Wexford, was pronounced dead at the scene

The scene was preserved and both the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and local coroner were notified.

The man’s remains were taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem examination was due to be carried out.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.”