Donna Mahon (17), Edenmore - ‘She loved her life, loved her role in the shop and loved all the people who came in’

The inquests into the deaths of the 48 young people who died in the Stardust fire in Artane, Dublin in 1981 feature pen portraits of each of the deceased read by bereaved family members. Find all of the portraits and more coverage here.

Donna is not a number. She was a very lively and a very lovely person.

She was a lovely daughter to Michael and Patricia Mahon, and a loving sister to Theresa, Michael, Derek, Bernie, Leo, Paul, Carol and David. She was an aunt to Elaine and Pamela as well as being Pamela’s godmother. Donna idolised her two nieces. She has gone on to have 16 more nieces and nephews.

Donna lived in Edenmore all her life. She made her First Holy Communion in St Monica’s Church and confirmed there too. We, her family, believed someday she would get married there too. She attended St Monica’s and St Eithne’s Girls’ School in Edenmore.

Donna began working in Derek Durken’s, a local newsagent, quickly becoming the supervisor. [She] loved her life, loved her role in the shop and loved all the people who came in.

Herself and her friends had made plans to go to Santa Ponsa for her 18th birthday. Donna loved Santa Ponsa so much from being there the year before with our mother and father.

On February 13th, 1981, I was in my parents’ house. At around 5pm I was sat on the sittingroom floor with Donna, teaching her how to play dominoes. Dad was sitting on the couch watching the TV while mam was at work in Cadbury’s. After showing Donna how to play, I began to hear laughter and screams. It was my younger brother Michael chasing Donna around the garden, messing with her.

Soon after, Donna came in and told us she needed to get ready to go out with her friends. Donna was going to a disco, the Apartment. It wasn’t a drinking place, more of a hanging-out place.

Our sister Bernie had plans to go to this dance called the Stardust. Donna was so excited to go to this dance. Donna left the venue called the Apartment and got a taxi to the Stardust later that evening.

From what we have been told, Donna was no length in the Stardust when the fire broke out. Our sister Bernie was carried out unconscious in a critical condition.

It took until February 16th for Donna to be identified. It was not until the Sunday evening that I remembered I gave Donna a bracelet. This bracelet was how she was identified.

Our whole world was turned upside down and our lives torn apart ... It broke all our hearts so much, especially our Mam and Dad’s. That day we lost a major part of our mother and father.

More than anything ... we want closure. Our brother David, who sadly passed away, ... never got the closure he too so longed for.

The wait for proper inquests has gone on for too long. We are all so tired. Forty-eight men and women’s families need answers. Please, please, please, give us the closure we need and deserve and allow our loved ones to finally be able to rest in peace. We love you dearly Donna. Rest in Peace