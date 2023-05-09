Sandra Lawless (19), Coolock - ‘She was like the family bodyguard’

'Sandra didn’t go out very often, but when she did, you could set your watch to her arrival home'

The inquests into the deaths of the 48 young people who died in the Stardust fire in Artane, Dublin in 1981 feature pen portraits of each of the deceased read by bereaved family members. Find all of the portraits and more coverage here.

Sandra was a beautiful, loving and caring daughter to parents Bridget and Paul and sibling to Annette, Valerie, Paul, Brian, Brendan and Fidelma. Sandra was the third eldest in our family, born on 29th July 1962. Sadly, our mother Bridget, sister Annette and brother Paul have since passed away but their memories of Sandra are similar to ours and they loved and missed her every day of their lives too.

Sandra grew up to be a happy, kind, funny, selfless, outgoing, generous sister and daughter who loved life. She loved being out and about, was a group leader in the Girl Guides and was a member of a swimming club. She didn’t really drink, she never smoked, she just loved outdoor activities and the outdoor life.

Sandra worked in Gilt Edge making ties with her older sister Valerie and her Auntie Lily. I have vivid memories of hearing Sandra call Valerie every morning to get out of bed, stating that the minibus is here to pick them up. What I didn’t realise at that time was that Sandra had got up early, made lunch for both of them, ironed their clothes, all while still calling Valerie for work.

READ MORE

Sandra was like the family bodyguard, unbeknown to our Mam and Dad of course, and she always stood up for us when we got into silly disagreements with the neighbours... [Sandra’s brother Brian] remembers one particular incident when a woman from up the road chased him with a sweeping brush... and Sandra seen this, and using her calmness and intelligence quickly intervened and took the brush from her and sent her running back up the road without her sweeping brush and without my Mam or Dad ever finding out.

I remember the last gift she ever bought me. It was Christmas 1980 and she gave me The Clash album London Calling and I couldn’t believe it...Over the years I sometimes doubted this and was wary that it may have been a false memory but on going through some of our mementos of Sandra we found her Christmas list in her notebook, and not only was the album listed for me, there were so many thoughtful presents for everyone.

Sandra didn’t go out very often, but when she did, you could set your watch to her arrival home. On that fateful night, when her usual time passed by, my Mam became quite concerned. Shortly afterwards, at roughly 2.30am maybe later, a friend of my parents knocked at our door, (we had no house phone at the time). He explained there was a fire in the stardust and he inquired was Sandra at home. My Dad left with him immediately to go down to the Stardust to look for Sandra and nobody knew at this stage how tragic and devastating events would turn out.

We hope these inquests will give us the answers we have waited over 42 years for. Our loved ones died unnecessarily and we are hoping that this inquest will finally get to the truth of what happened that night. It saddens and angers us that we have had to wait so long for same. So long that Sandra’s Ma, brother & sister didn’t survive to see this day. No matter what the outcome Sandra will always have a place in our hearts, not just her immediate family but in her nieces and nephews and everyone in our family who never even got to meet her.