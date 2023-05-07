Dalkey Players celebrate another All-Ireland drama success

Dalkey Players cast and crew after winning the 2023 RTÉ All-Ireland Amateur Drama Festival perpetual trophy in Athlone on Saturday. Photograph: Eric Molloy

Dalkey Players have been crowned overall winners at the RTÉ All-Ireland Drama Festival in Athlone.

The south Dublin group won for their production of By The Bog of Cats by Marina Carr, which was directed by Emma Jane Nulty.

Ballyduff Drama Group from Co Waterford, who presented The Welkin directed by Ger Canning, were second, while Thurles Drama Group from Co Tipperary came third with their production of The Seafarer, directed by Margaret McCormack.

The festival is held under the auspices of the Amateur Drama Council of Ireland, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year.

By the Bog of Cats was first performed at Dublin’s Abbey Theatre in October 1998. The play takes place in the midlands. Loosely based on Greek mythology, it contains mystical and mythical elements, including ghosts, curses, and references to witchcraft. Its themes include land ownership, motherhood, betrayal/abandonment, and ethnic prejudice.

Dalkey Players previously won the All-Ireland in 2017. Ms Nulty also won the best director award. Adjudicator Paula Dempsey commended her for her creative approach and directorial choices.

Sarah Coughlan of Dalkey Players won the best actress prize while fellow cast member Anna Kilcoyne took the John Butler scholarship for her role as Black Wing. The Dublin group also took home the awards for best stage management and best stage lighting at the ceremony in Athlone on Saturday night.

Other award winners included, Andy Doyle, from Wexford Drama Group, who won best actor for his role as Andre in The Father.

Rachel O’Connor, from the Ballyshannon Drama Society in Co Donegal, won the best supporting actress award for her role as Claire in A Delicate Balance.

Matt Tracey, from Thurles Drama Group, was named best supporting actor. Ballyduff Drama Group won the award for best stage setting.