Public advised to allow extra time when travelling around west Clare during Trump visit

Former US president Donald Trump gestures during a round of golf at his course on May 2nd in Turnberry, Scotland. Photograph: Robert Perry/Getty Images

The public has been advised to allow for extra time for disruptions when using Shannon Airport or travelling in west Co Clare due to restrictions in place as former US president Donald Trump visits his hotel in Doonbeg.

Mr Trump is currently in Scotland, where he is also visiting his hotel and golf clubs, and is due to arrive in Ireland on Wednesday.

While An Garda Síochána said it does not comment on security arrangements around any individual and that normal operations at Shannon Airport will continue at all times, the force today said that members of the public should “allow for extra time to arrive at the airport on the afternoon of Wednesday 3rd [May] and Thursday 4th due to possible additional security and traffic restrictions”.

Mr Trump is not expected to have any dealings with the Government here during his visit, with a Coalition source saying that no engagement had been sought – adding that it was a private visit by the former president with “just golf” planned.

Donald Trump at the opening of the Doonbeg golf links and hotel in Co Clare in 2002. Photograph: PA

The extent of the Government welcome for Mr Trump in 2014 – before he was president – was criticised at the time, after he was met by then minister for finance Michael Noonan, alongside a harpist and other musicians on and a red carpet was rolled out on the tarmac at Shannon Airport. He visited again, as president, in 2019, when he was met by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

A Garda spokesman said any impact on the public in west Clare will be minimised but said those travelling in the area on Wednesday and Thursday are being “asked to plan their journeys during this period to ensure to leave enough time for possible traffic disruptions and to expect some localised delays”.

The force said it “continues to liaise with business and local residents in the key locations and will continue to communicate directly with them during the visit”.

Mr Trump was reported to have travelled in a 10-car motorcade after landing in Scotland earlier this week.

Garda sources have indicated that Mr Trump will have a significant security detail with him, and that senior members of the force have been liaising with their US counterparts to co-ordinate the security operation while he is here – also performing screening and security sweeps ahead of the trip.

Mr Trump was formally arrested and charged last month in a New York court on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Prosecutors have alleged that Mr Trump was part of an unlawful plan to suppress negative information, including an illegal payment of $130,000 that was ordered by the defended to suppress information that would hurt his campaign. The payment was allegedly made to porn star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence over an affair. Mr Trump has repeatedly denied that he ever had a relationship with her.

Mr Trump is also facing a civil lawsuit brought by the writer E Jean Carroll, who has accused the former US president of raping her in a department store dressingroom in the mid 1990s. He has denied the allegations.