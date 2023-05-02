Higher Options and Worldskills Ireland events to run side-by-side in RDS next September

The Irish Times Higher Options event for second level students is to run side-by-side with Worldskills Ireland at Dublin’s RDS next September. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The Irish Times Higher Options event for second level students is to run side-by-side with Worldskills Ireland at Dublin’s RDS next September to provide the largest ever concentration of career and study information for school leavers.

The co-location of the two events from Wednesday, September 20th to Friday, September 22nd, 2023, means visitors will be able to explore an array of opportunities and career paths, across two shows, in a single trip.

Higher Options, run in partnership with the Institute of Guidance Counsellors, attracts thousands of students each year who get the chance to meet representatives of universities and further education colleges and help choose their study options after the Leaving Cert.

Worldskills Ireland, a live event in partnership between government, enterprise, industry and education, also attracts thousands of students to an event which showcases apprenticeships and skills with live demonstrations and competitions.

The two events will run simultaneously, allowing students to attend one event in the morning and another in the afternoon.

Janet Stafford, marketing partnerships manager at The Irish Times, said decision to run Higher Options and Worldskills Ireland side-by-side provides a “tremendous opportunity for students, parents and guidance counsellors to use one valuable day to gather information on further and higher level study options, application and admission procedures, and different routes to employment and qualifications”.

It is also a chance, she said, to meet current students and people in career areas they are interested in and to “ask lots of questions and to discover.”

Ray English, Worldskills Ireland chair, said visitors will be able to explore an unpredented array of opportunities and career paths, across two shows, in one location.

The Worldskills Ireland event will be co-located at the RDS with The Irish Times Higher Options next September. Photograph: David O'Shea

“Vocational skills are critical to the success of our economy, and we believe that by promoting excellence in these areas, we can create a brighter future for our young people, our industries, and our country. We are excited to work with our partners to elevate the status and perception of skills in Ireland and inspire the next generation of skilled professionals,” he said.

Next September’s Higher Options event will include representatives from further and higher education institutions, the CAO, UK and European education providers and many others.

Janet Stattord said students will have a chance to meet face-to-face with admissions officers, current students, faculty staff, as well as attending live talks and question and answer sessions.

“It has been and is the go-to choice for students and guidance counsellors gathering information on what to do after the Leaving Cert,” she added.

Worldskills Ireland 2023, meanwhile, will showcase a wide range of skills areas including construction and infrastructure, ICT, creative arts, engineering, hospitality and tourism, transportation and logistics, and more.

The three-day event will also host live competitions, providing a platform for Ireland’s skilled youth to showcase their talent and compete at the highest level, interactive “try a skill” areas, virtual reality demonstrations and inspirational talks from industry experts.

“Worldskills Ireland is a ‘must attend’ event for young people wanting to explore skills education, training and career opportunities right on their doorstep,” said Donal Keys from Technological University Dublin and joint chair of Worldskills Ireland national competition.

“Ireland has a rich skills heritage, and we want to make sure that this continues well into the future. Worldskills Ireland is an invaluable learning experience that can have a lasting impact on young people’s future and is certainly an event not to be missed.”

For further information, visit The Irish Times Higher Options (higheroptions.irishtimes.com) and Worldskills Ireland (worldskillsireland.ie)