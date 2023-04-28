Hundreds attend vigil in Strabane for victims of Tyrone road collision

People attend a vigil at a grotto in Strabane for the victims of Thursday's road collision in Co Tyrone on Friday. Photograph: Claudia Savage /PA Wire

A vigil has been held in Strabane for the victims of a road collision in Co Tyrone.

The victims from Strabane – named locally as Dan McKane, Christine McKane and their aunt Julia McSorley – died when the minivan they were travelling in collided with a lorry near Aughnacloy early on Thursday morning.

Emergency services attended the scene and four other people were taken to hospital.

The vigil took place at the Grotto in Strabane, with hundreds of people coming out to remember the victims and show support to the McKane and McSorley families.

People attend the vigil in Strabane on Friday. Photograph: Claudia Savage/PA

Mourners filled the Grotto, while more lined the surrounding streets. A moment of silence was observed and a candle was lit for each of the victims.

Fr Declan Boland thanked those in attendance.

“Your presence here this evening is deeply appreciated,” he said.

He added: “We’re all at a loss of what to say, how to respond but we respond in the deepest way possible we gather together as a community of faith.”

Fr Boland expressed condolences to the family on behalf of the community in Strabane.

“We’re standing in silent solidarity this evening with the McKane family, that they may not be overwhelmed by their loss,” he said.

A mass was also held in Aughnacloy in memory of the victims.

The incident has incited calls from politicians and community figures that the A5 road, where the incident occurred, is upgraded and made safer. – PA