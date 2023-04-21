Government employees told to remove TikTok from work devices

Use of TikTok has been restricted in several jurisdictions due to privacy concerns over the firm’s close links to the Chinese state. Photograph: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Staff at Government departments and agencies have been told to remove the TikTok social media application from their official devices following a direction from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

Several jurisdictions, including the UK and the Netherlands, have restricted the use of the social media app on government devices due to data protection and privacy concerns linked to the relationship between the company and the Chinese state.

Under the new acceptable usage policy terms set out to State employees, use of the app is no longer permitted.

Staff in broader State agencies in Ireland were informed of the instruction on Friday morning.

A source said the direction was passed down to employees by their parent departments. TikTok is not to be downloaded or is to be removed where it has already been installed.

Earlier this month, the Chinese-owned company declined an invitation to appear before an Oireachtas committee.

The move follows similar measures taken in the US last February.

The social media company’s chief executive Shou Chew recently faced questions from members of the US Congress, sceptical of his assurances that the company would safeguard user data.

Both the US Congress and the Biden administration have been exploring how to force TikTok’s parent company, Beijing-based ByteDance, to sell its shares of the unit or face a ban in the US.

The Depart of Communications, which is responsible for the NCSC, did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Minister of State for eGovernment Ossian Smyth last month said the NCSC would shortly issue new guidance to Government departments around policies for devices assigned to their civil servants.

“That guidance doesn’t name specific companies, it describes how to measure the type of risk from different types of apps and what type of precautions to take in which circumstances. It doesn’t particularly name any apps or any companies,” he said.