Woman (20s) killed in Co Meath crash

A woman, aged in her 20s, has died in a crash in Co Meath.

Gardaí attended the scene of the crash on the N51 in Rathmore, Athboy, which happened at 1.20am on Saturday.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle involved in the incident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remains closed and local diversions are in place as forensic collision investigators have been requested to attend the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling on the N51 in the Rathmore area between 1am and 1.30am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kells Garda station on 046 9280820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.